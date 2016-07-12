A new event for Reno’s Artown Festival turned a local casino parking lot into a work of art. Pastel chalk paintings came to life this past weekend at the Reno Chalk Art Festival presented by Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Using pavement for canvas, juried artists—amateur and professional—made their mark by transforming parking spaces into works of art at this new signature event. Invited professional chalk artists were also on hand to create masterpieces.

Washington artist Rachel Lucas Bertsch took the award for best in show. New to street painting, Rachel was excited to enter and discover the month of July is dedicated to art in Reno. She plans to come back next year to compete again.

Reno’s annual Artown Festival features about 500 events produced by more than 100 organizations and businesses in nearly 100 locations citywide. Spanning the entire month of July, there are still plenty of events to partake in. Please visit renoisartown.com for more events still to come.

