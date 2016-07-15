Sitting under a star-filled sky with the moon reflecting gently upon the waters of Lake Tahoe is the stuff of summer dreams. Now throw in some first-class Shakespearean entertainment, or a heavenly musical experience, and you’ll be wishing you’d never awaken from this dream.

Nestled among the pines of Lake Tahoe’s north shore at Incline Village, the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival is off and running in its 2016 season, with performances of William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” and the musical “Forever Plaid” rotating, Tuesdays-Sundays, through Aug. 21.

“The Comedy of Errors promises a double dose of laughs. When twin brothers and their twin servants are unexpectedly reunited after three decades apart, an unsuspecting port city is torn apart at its seams. Design-inspired by Rio de Janeiro’s colorful Carnival celebration, this production is sure to delight. With a zany cast of unforgettable characters, myriad mistaken identities and contagious musical rhythms, Shakespeare’s comedy delivers triumphantly on its famous title.

“Forever Plaid” offers the perfect jukebox experience. One stormy night in the 1960s, four eager singers known as The Plaids meet their untimely ends in a cherry red, 1954 Mercury on the way to their first big gig. In 2016, this quartet of comic crooners gets a chance to return from the afterlife to do the show they never got to perform. The Plaids deliver delightfully with playful patter and angelic voices in a show that will have audiences rolling in the aisles when they’re not humming along to the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.

On Monday nights during the festival, the actors take a break and music takes center stage. The Showcase Series features performances by the Reno Philharmonic, Sierra Nevada Ballet, Reno Jazz Orchestra, and more.

Visit laketahoeshakespeare.com for tickets and more information.

