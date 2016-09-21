The Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas will be hosting a three-day event, Sept. 22-24, to recognize the contributions of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) to Nevada’s natural, recreational and structural development.

In 1933, Franklin Delano Roosevelt established the CCC, targeting unmarried men ages 18 to 23 who were dependent on public or private welfare support. By joining the CCC, many of these young men were sent to the vastly underdeveloped Western United States. Joining the CCC not only meant food on the table for their families, but it promised adventure. For the next nine years, the crews—who became known as “soil soldiers”— built an enormous chunk of America as we know it. We’re talking 46,854 bridges, 3,116 fire lookouts, 28 million rods of fencing, 318,076 erosion check dams, thousands of campgrounds, many range-control features, and more than 800 parks nationwide.

In Nevada, the CCC was responsible for many projects, including Hoover Dam, Lake Mead Scenic Overlook, the Lost City Museum, Valley of Fire State Park, Cathedral Gorge State Park, Kershaw-Ryan State Park, Beaver Dam State Park, Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Great Basin National Park. (To learn more about the CCC, read this great story from TravelNevada)

CCC alumni and their families and survivors are coming from across the U.S. to gather for historical presentations, site tours, and social gatherings. Attendees can enjoy meet & greet mixers with CCC alumni; historical presentations; CCC project site tours; and a closing-night banquet, catered by the Springs Preserve’s Divine Events.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the event support historic research and preservation conducted by the Civilian Conservation Corps Legacy organization.

For more information:

Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas

309 S. Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

702-822-8749

ccclegacy.org/2016_CCC_Legacy_Gathering.php

