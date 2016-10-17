There’s no better way to enjoy a beautiful fall night sky; take a ranger-led hike through the 300-year old ash tree grove to Sandstone Canyon at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 15 miles west of Las Vegas.

The hike is about 2 miles long, and will cover rocky, uneven terrain. Bring water, a flashlight and dress appropriately for the weather, including wearing closed-toed shoes. This hike is appropriate for children ages 7 and up. So get outside and check out the creatures who venture out at night and see how the moonlight transforms the Spring Mountain escarpment.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Spring Mountain Ranch State Park is located 11 miles from the I-215 / West Charleston Boulevard intersection on Highway 159 at 6375 Nevada Highway 159, Blue Diamond, NV 89004.

COST: Entry to Spring Mountain State Park is $9 per vehicle, with a $2 discount for Nevada residents. An annual pass for Spring Mountain Ranch State Park is available for $65. Cash, Visa, and MasterCard are accepted at the fee station. There is no additional fee for this event.

CONTACT: David Low, 702-875-4141, smr-interp@parks.nv.gov

