“Seven Magic Mountains“—created by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone—is a rock-balancing display in the desert near Las Vegas. The installation, comprised of seven individual towering sculptures, is situated on the far southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard along Interstate 15, approximately a half hour from Downtown Las Vegas. Positioned within the Ivanpah Valley and surrounded by mountains, the piece is set to be on view for two years beginning May 11, 2016.

Mediating between geological formations and abstract compositions, “Seven Magic Mountains” consists of locally sourced limestone boulders stacked vertically in groups ranging between three and six rocks. Each stone boasts a different fluorescent color, and each individual totem stands between 25 and 30 feet high. “Seven Magic Mountains” is one of the largest land-based art installations in the U.S.

x

Like this: Like Loading...