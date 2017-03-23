There are so many great places to eat in Nevada, sometimes it’s hard to narrow the field. We’re looking for help; our editor has been asked by USA TODAY’s 10Best readers choice contest to come up with 20 nominations for the best over-the-top burger or sandwich in Nevada, and while we have a lot of favorites we thought we’d ask for your assistance.
So let’s hear it! Comment in the section below, or on the social media channel where you see this post. What’s your favorite sandwich or burger?
We only have until March 27 to submit our list, so don’t delay! Vote today, and spread the word!
Sanchez ranch in minden are soooo delicious
The Jack Daniels BBQ Burger at Our Bar in Downtown Reno. They also have some pretty great beers to pair with the burgers.
Socorro’s Burger Hut in Mina has the best cheese burger !
The Slanted Porch in Fallon has the best Rueben sandwich I have ever had. Their homemade dressing is the greatest !
The Yelp Reno Community would like to enter the following:
Jackpot Burger – Lucky Beaver in Reno and Stateline
Moo, Cluck, Oink – Beefy’s in Reno (there are several on Roy’s menu that could qualify)
Dirks Dirka – Full Belly Deli Reno (also many here)
Hawaiian at beefys, BBQ guy at minden meat and deli., Tony’s triple tower of terror at sassafras. All are amazing
Hi Jed! I’ve never seen the triple tower of terror on the menu at Sassafras… what’s on it??
Train wreck at burger me! Reno
We have some great ones! But my favorite is the Bison Burger in Reno at Burger Me!
The Dillinger at Dillingers in Boulder City
Burger Me! In Reno
Burger Me in Reno, NV .. The best burger you for you and your family. So fresh! You can taste the difference! Made from natural ingredients. No hormones. No antibiotics. They even have hamburger buns that are gluten free.
BurgerMe Reno/Truckee definitely
Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint in Carson City – but i’m not sure I could pick just one burger!
Lucky Beaver in Stateline and Reno. http://www.luckybeaver.com/
Burger I choose Midtown Eats.
Sandwich- it’s not over the top but the sandwiches at SÜP are fresh and delicious!!!
Chorizo Burger at Rack’s in Ely 😉
Anderson’s deli in Ely, NV!!
For which burger or sandwich? Any favorites?
Jacob’s Ladder at Beefy’s Reno
Beefy’s Reno: “The Moo, the Cluck, and the Oink”
Bachi Burger is my favorite. Although there are so many around town, I always come back to this one.