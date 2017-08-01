Nevada residents get two-hour headstart on regular season ticket sales.

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced the on-sale information for preseason and regular season single game tickets for their inaugural 2017-18 season at T-Mobile Arena. Both preseason and regular season single game tickets will only be available for purchase online at www.vegasgoldenknights.com.

Starting at 8 a.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 11, fans will be able to purchase tickets for the team’s three preseason home games—Sept. 26 against the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. PT; Sept. 28 against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. PT; and Oct. 1 against the San Jose Sharks at 5 p.m. PT). There will be a limit of eight tickets per preseason game.

Regular season single game tickets for Vegas Golden Knights home games will be available to the general public online at 2 p.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 14 with limited quantities of tickets still available for games against all 30 National Hockey League teams starting at $65 per ticket. There will be a limit of eight tickets per regular season game.

Prior to the general public on-sale, the Golden Knights are holding two exclusive presales on Monday, Aug. 14. Starting at 8 a.m. PT, premium tickets for glass seats, center ice club and opera box seating will go on sale to the general public. Below are amenities included in each of the premium tickets:

Glass Seats: First three rows to the glass with all-inclusive food and beverage and event level club access

Center Ice Club Seats: Center ice seating, access to Bud Light or Jack Daniel’s Lounge

Opera Box: Four-seat semi-private tables, with in-table television and access to Goose Island Lounge

Additionally, residents of Nevada and in the team’s television broadcast distribution territory through AT&T SportsNet (residents of Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana with billing addresses in those respective states) will have access to an exclusive presale at noon PT on Monday, Aug. 14 for all regular season games. There will be a purchase limit of four tickets per game.

