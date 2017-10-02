Contest to earn a free wedding is open now!

Wedding chapels and venues across Las Vegas will kick off Veterans Day weekend and honor military members with the debut of “Las Vegas Marries the Military.” All day on Nov. 10, chapels and wedding professionals across the Las Vegas Valley will open their doors to active duty military and veterans by donating wedding services to selected military members. Submissions to win a free wedding or vow renewal are now open at MarrytheMilitary.vegas, and interested couples need to submit a 30-60 second video on what a Las Vegas wedding or vow renewal would mean to them by Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce (LVWCC) put a call out to its members to participate and received overwhelming support – 40 members have offered free services valued at nearly $40,000 with 25 weddings or vow renewals to take place. Las Vegas is rare in that it offers wedding services from the grand resorts and country clubs to the simple chapel wedding. LVWCC members have come to support our military and are showcasing just the variety Las Vegas has to offer.

Las Vegas Marries the Military is open to all members of the United States Armed Forces, including active-duty, guards/reserves, retired and veterans. Only one member of the wedding party needs to be a United States Armed Forces member to be eligible to win one of the 25 weddings or vow renewals. Complete contest rules and submission entries are online at MarrytheMilitary.vegas. The event is sponsored by the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce and the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit WeddingChamber.vegas.

