Las Vegas’ entertainment industry is uniting in unprecedented fashion in support of the victims of the October 1 tragedy. On Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena will host the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert, a special evening of entertainment featuring Boyz II Men, Cirque du Soleil, David Copperfield, Imagine Dragons, Penn & Teller, The Killers, and others soon to be announced. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

Tickets are available online at www.AXS.com or by calling the AXS Call Center at 888.929.7849. In-person sales begin Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m. at any MGM Resorts International Box Office or Concierge Desk.

“For us, Las Vegas is a vital part of who we are as a band and who we are as human beings. We are humbled to be from a place where people rise in the face of tragedy to do what’s right. Please join us as we do what we do best in honor of those who lost their lives and celebrate the heart and humanity that keeps us united,” said Ronnie, Mark, Dave, and Brandon of The Killers.

