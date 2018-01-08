TAKE FIVE: Making Art in Reno

Reno has seen an arts explosion in the 25 years since Brüka Theatre began creating innovative theater. To celebrate the Biggest Little City’s transformation to internationally-recognized arts destination, Brüka invited 36 amazing artists to show in just five entertaining minutes how they make their magic.

From Blue Whale creator Matt Schultz to Burning Man founder Michael Danger Ranger Mikel, musician Cami Thompson’s How to sing a song to muralist Joe C. Rocks How to paint a wall; poets, painters, actors, musicians, dancers and improv comics will share their secrets in two extraordinary evenings. Both nights feature an esteemed, entertaining and unique evening of storytelling. Please call the box office at 775-323-3221 for a breakdown of each evening’s presenters.

PERFORMANCES:

JANUARY 12 (Part I) 2018

JANUARY 13 (Part II) 2018

Show Time: 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3195109

