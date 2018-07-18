American AVK, a local fire hydrant manufacturer based out of Minden, has embarked on a public art exhibit in northern Nevada called “Hydrants Unleased.” Thirty hand-painted hydrants will be “unleashed” throughout the Carson City and Reno areas as a public art exhibition and fundraiser. The hydrants will serve as a canvas for local artists to interpret and reflect on the awareness of adoptable pets in the community.

These fire hydrants will be designed and painted by artists working with local businesses who sponsor the art, which will be on display through the month of September. The hydrants will then be auctioned off at a cocktail reception in October with proceeds benefiting Nevada Humane Society.

“Hydrants Unleashed” is currently seeking artists and sponsors for this event. Artists are requested to submit an initial design proposal for their hydrant and following a design review, artists will be paired up with sponsors. All artists are encouraged to apply and deadline for submission is Aug. 3.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available ranging from $250 to $5,000 for those looking to support this project. Contributions are tax deductible as Nevada Humane Society is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information on becoming an artist or sponsoring, please visit https://nevadahumanesociety.ejoinme.org/hydrantsunleashed or contact Christi Quatro at cquatro@bigfishconsultingsolutions.com.

