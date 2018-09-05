Thunderbird Lodge, Nevada’s only historic house museum estate at Lake Tahoe, is offering special Wine & Cheese Tours on Tuesdays and Fridays through Oct. 19.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the last days of summer by exploring the enchanting grounds of George Whittell’s “Castle in the Sky” and the legendary Thunderbird Yacht. Learn about the unique history of the estate during this expanded tour while sipping fine wines and savoring a selection of artisan cheeses and chef-prepared appetizers.

This unique tour begins with a Curator’s Welcome in the Old Lodge. Visitors to the Thunderbird Lodge hear the legend and lore of the adventurous and unconventional George Whittell, including tales of his big game animals, high-stakes poker games, Duesenberg automobiles, and more. Legend springs to life as visitors discover the Lighthouse Room, Old Lodge, servants’ quarters, and the 600’ secret underground tunnel leading to the coveted wooden speedboat, Thunderbird Yacht. This magnificent mahogany yacht was built in 1939 and is powered by twin Allison V12 1150hp engines from vintage WWII fighter aircrafts. Following the tour, enjoy unprecedented access to the grounds and admire the stunning panoramic Lake Tahoe view.

Reservations are required for the Wine & Cheese Tour through the Incline Village-Crystal Bay Visitor’s Bureau. Wine & Cheese Tours occur on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. —please allow two hours for the tour. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

Wine & Cheese Tours cost $100 per person and guests must be 21 or older. All tours are by land and depart from the Incline Village-Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau at 969 Tahoe Blvd. (Highway 28) in Incline Village, Nevada. For Wine & Cheese Tour reservations call 1-800-GO-TAHOE (1-800-468-2463) or visit online at www.ActivityTickets.com.

