After the success of last year’s Reno Mural Expo, Art Spot Reno is excited to announce the Elko Mural Expo in downtown Elko, Oct. 10 – 13, 2019. Art Spot Reno is partnering with the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board to bring more than 20 artists to town to create new murals.

A kickoff announcement will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Ogi’s Deli, 460 Commercial St. in Elko. International artist Erik Burke will begin painting a mural, which will conclude with a paella feed fundraiser on Thursday Oct. 18. at 6 p.m. at Ogi’s Deli.

“Elko is a city with a rich cultural history, but very little public art. The inaugural Elko Mural Expo will brighten and revitalize areas of town, washing walls with color and positive messaging,” said Eric Brooks, festival organizer.

This festival will bring artists using a diverse array of styles of mural art, including abstract, photo realistic, illustrative, graffiti, paintbrush, airbrush, roller brush, wheat paste and stencil.

In addition to bringing new murals, the expo will include:

artist lectures and a film

screening

design and technique workshops

docent-led mural tours

entertainment scheduled

in local venues

For more information, visit artspotreno.com.

