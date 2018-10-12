The Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah Nevada was selected as the No. 1 Haunted Hotel by “USA Today” 10Best Reader’s Choice Award

The iconic Mizpah Hotel is one of the most historic hotels in the state of Nevada offering guests with a taste for adventure and a curious nature the chance to experience a living history. Since it was built in 1907, the hotel has been offering the best in grand accomodations, and even has a room named after one of its most famous ghosts, The Lady in Red. Many guests have reported a visit from The Lady when staying in her old room.

Although historians say the last frontier was settled by the 1900s, this wasn’t true for Central Nevada. In 1900, when Jim Butler found silver in what is now Tonopah, the area was largely undiscovered. The early settlers overcame amazing hardships to build the town, starting out by living under the open skies or huddling in rough tents. Between 1900-1910 the population of the town soared with the growth of the mines. A small group of businessmen built The Mizpah Hotel as a place to entertain and conduct business with politicians and investors from around the world.

For more than a decade the hotel sat empty until Fred and Nancy Cline purchased the property and began a detailed restoration. In 2011, the doors re-opened offering guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in luxury and authentic history. The friendly ghosts at the hotel have been present throughout the years.

“USA Today’s” 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest featured historic hotels from across the USA.

For more information about the Mizpah Hotel, visit themizpahhotel.com

Like this: Like Loading...