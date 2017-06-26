Contact: 775-687-0610 | 855-729-7117 (toll free)

The Silver State Scavenger Hunt Official Rules

Read about the current contest here

WHAT TO DO
• Take and submit one clear photo at each location listed in the Silver State Scavenger Hunt. Be sure that photos give a clear shot of the participant, magazine, and destination. Click here for sample photo.
• Use #nvmaghunt on social media to keep your friends and Nevada Magazine updated throughout your adventures.

WHAT NOT TO DO
• Do not trespass, break any laws, vandalize, or break any rules to obtain your photo. Some destinations may be historic sites and must be respected.
• Do not do anything unsafe.
• Do not manipulate photos in any way.

PHOTO FORMAT
• Photos larger than 1 megabyte in size are preferred.
• Photos must be in JPEG format.
• Photos submitted in any form other than through nvmaghunt@gmail.com will not be considered or accepted.
• Submissions must contain participants name, location, date taken, and mailing address to be considered.

Example:
Name: Rawhide Silver
Date Taken: Saturday, July 16
Location: Historical Marker 15
Mailing Address: 1234 Nevada St. Reno, NV 89517

SUBMISSION DETAILS
• The scavenger hunt officially begins Saturday, July 1 at 8 a.m. and ends Monday, July 31 at 5 p.m.
• Photos must be received by Nevada Magazine on or before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 31.
• All photos must be submitted within a 24-hour period. In other words, do not send one photo at a time over the duration of the scavenger hunt. Instead, send all photo submissions at one time.
• Participants must be United States residents age 21 and older with a valid driver’s license.
• Photos must contain a clear shot of participant’s face, the July/August 2017 issue of Nevada Magazine, and the destination. It is at the sole discretion of the Nevada Magazine staff to determine if a photo meets these requirements.
• It is at the sole discretion of the Nevada Magazine staff to determine if a photograph is valid and eligible. Photos must be submitted through nvmaghunt@gmail.com to be considered valid.
• By submitting photography, you hereby agree that your images may be featured on nevadamagazine.com, future issues of Nevada Magazine, or outlets operated by its affiliates.
Nevada Magazine is neither liable nor responsible for any accident, injury, or death that may result from participation.
• Results will be published in the September/October 2017 issue of Nevada Magazine.
Nevada Magazine and Travel Nevada staff and family members are not eligible.
• By participating or submitting any entry, you are agreeing that you have read, understand, and certify that you will comply with all Silver State Scavenger Hunt rules as explained above.

To receive a complimentary copy by mail, please send a letter requesting the July/August 2017 issue of Nevada Magazine to:

Attn: NVMAGHUNT
Nevada Magazine
401 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701

Alternate means of entry: Those wishing to take part in the scavenger hunt by alternate means may submit an approximately 250-word article on each of the destinations in either zone, telling us why the area is important to them. Articles must be submitted to nvmaghunt@gmail.com by Monday, July 31 at 5 p.m. in order to be considered valid. It is at the sole discretion of Nevada Magazine to determine the eligibility of submitted articles.

10 comments to “The Silver State Scavenger Hunt Official Rules”

    Penny says: June 26, 2017 at 1:29 pm -#1

    Hi, how many people get to go on the jaguar or Land Rover experience? Thanks

    Eva says: July 25, 2016 at 5:32 pm -#1

    Is the deadline of July 31 correct? I was wondering because I just got the issue in the mail today, and last year there was more time to complete the challenge.

      Eric Cachinero says: July 26, 2016 at 8:20 am -#2

      Hello Eva,

      That is correct. We decided to make the hunt shorter this year because we found a lot of people completed it last year within the first month.

      Please let me know if you have any more questions!

      Eric

    Monica Williams says: July 7, 2016 at 10:31 am -#1

    Can I pick up an issued at the location at 555 Washington in Las Vegas?

    Linda Larkin says: May 5, 2016 at 12:49 pm -#1

    Have the May/June issues been delivered to retailers?

    rene says: May 11, 2015 at 3:18 pm -#1

    where are the locations for the scavenger hunt

Categories

