2016 Silver State Scavenger Hunt

On the heels of a successful inaugural run, the Nevada Magazine Silver State Scavenger Hunt is back! In 2015, participants traveled tens of thousands of miles, explored nearly every nook and cranny in the state, and truly earned the title of Nevada explorer. This year’s hunt promises to be bigger, better, and with more excellent prizes.

We’ve decided to celebrate ghost towns this year, highlighting some of the most iconic and important mining camps and early sites in Nevada’s history. Like last year, we’ve split the state into two zones—Northern and Southern—and chose 14 notable ghost towns in each. Simply pick a zone, visit 10 of the 14 locations in that zone, snap a photo of yourself holding the JULY/AUGUST 2016 issue of Nevada Magazine at each location, and email all 10 photos to us at nvmaghunt@gmail.com.

We’re once again teaming up with Land Rover Las Vegas and Jaguar Land Rover Reno, who will be providing this year’s prizes. Each grand-prize winner can select the prize that best suits his or her interest.

Grand Prize Option 1

Winners can embark on a Land Rover Weekend Getaway, which includes an overnight stay in Gold Point—a living ghost town in southern Nevada rich in history and excitement. The adventure promises ghost town exploring, lodging in a historic building, and an overall exhilarating experience. Best part is, the winner’s get to spend the weekend driving a Land Rover.

Grand Prize Option 2

The second option is best suited for the day-tripper, and includes an off-roading adventure in a Land Rover, with no overnight stay. This option gives the winner a chance to explore some of the state’s coolest ghost towns. Breakfast and lunch are catered, and the lucky explorer gets to ride with professionals from Land Rover Las Vegas and Jaguar Land Rover Reno.

The official list of destinations will be published in the JULY/AUGUST 2016 issue of Nevada Magazine. To get your copy first, subscribe to Nevada Magazine. You can also look for the JULY/AUGUST 2016 issue on newsstands. Visit nevadamagazine.com/scavengerhunt for complete rules and for information on how to receive a complimentary copy of Nevada Magazine.

NEVADA MAGAZINE’S GHOST TOWNS & HISTORIC SITES MAP

Nevada Magazine’s Ghost Towns & Historic Sites map is for sale now! This Nevada treasure comes jam-packed with historical information, color photographs, ghost town trip itineraries, park and territory information, fun facts, and a large state map showing the locations of hundreds of ghost towns. Printed on tear-resistant and water-resistant paper, the map is the perfect companion for Nevada’s backroads. Maps are available here, or by calling Nevada Magazine Circulation Manager Carrie Roussel at 775-687-0610.