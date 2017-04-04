COLORFUL CACTI SHINE DURING 21st ANNUAL EVENT.

Ethel M Chocolates lights up the night with the 21st annual Holiday Cactus Lighting event on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 5-8 p.m. Recognized as the ultimate community holiday kickoff event in southern Nevada, the Holiday Cactus Lighting is widely supported by local entertainers and personalities. One of Las Vegas’ favorite radio hosts, Mercedes of MIX 94.1, is set to emcee the event with a holiday performance by famed acapella entertainers MO5AIC and a special guest appearance from former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman.

While the Holiday Cactus Lighting event is free to the public, tickets are required for admission. Beginning Nov. 1, a limited number of tickets will be available at the Ethel M Chocolate factory in Henderson. Guests are asked to bring one new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a family four-pack of tickets to the event (limit eight tickets per family). Toys that are collected from this event will be donated in the annual KLUC Toy Drive. Toys will also be accepted for tickets the night of the event, while supplies last.

This year’s Holiday Cactus Lighting event takes place at the three-acre botanical garden adjacent to the Ethel M Chocolate factory in Henderson. The countdown to the lighting of more than half a million colorful lights takes place at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 13.

In addition to the awe-inspiring lighting, the evening features holiday festivities including photos with Santa, chocolate samples, face painters, balloon artists, raffles, and more. Ethel M will also sell hot chocolate and bottled water for $1 each, with all proceeds going to the global charity Smile Train.

The Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden will be open every evening through Jan. 1 and is free to the public. The garden glows nightly from 5-10 p.m. Additionally, visitors can peek into the factory where Ethel M Chocolates are crafted using time-honored methods and only the finest, fresh ingredients.

PLAN YOUR TRIP

Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden

2 Cactus Garden Dr., Henderson, NV 89014

Special cactus lighting event: Nov. 13

Cactus Garden: Nov. 14-Jan. 1

ethelm.com, 800-438-4356