Letters to the Editor
January/February 2017 Issue
FINE FALLON FIND
You have one fine publication and as a subscriber I thoroughly enjoy it. I have been a resident since 1950. The history of Nevada, particularly mining, has always been of interest. Recently while sorting some memorabilia, I came across this photo and thought it might be useful. — Larry Hall, Sparks
GOOD ADVICE
We enjoyed the photo of your team and you do a great job on the magazine. And to Eric, in particular, as the only fella on staff… Be mighty careful, and watch your step.” — Edith and John Bozman, Baltimore, Md.
SHORT AND SWEET
I’m a subscriber and I loved every page. Thank you for the enjoyment of this magazine. — Jeane Thomas, Lund
TRIP PLANNER
Keep up the excellence with Nevada Magazine. My entire family reads it, then we plan our mini-vacations. — Nevada “Wannabe” Al Minster, Camarillo, Calif.
WE VALUE YOUR INPUT
Let us know how we’re doing! Write to editor@nevadamagazine.com or via mail at 401 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701. You can also comment on stories and read more letters at nevadamagazine.com. Letters and comments are subject to editing.
Your magazine just keeps getting better and better. This is just a question. Are articles from current and previous issues of Nevada Magazine available on this website? If so, how to I access them? Thanks!
Hi Kay. Thank you for the very nice comment! Many of our stories are on the website. You can use the search bar near the bottom of the home page, or it is located at the top of any of the “inside” pages. If there’s a particular story you’re looking for and can’t find it, please let me know! –Megg mmueller@nevadamagazine.com
I have enjoyed reading Nevada Magazine for many years. Your articles and photography capture so much that characterizes the Silver State. However, I haven’t seen any articles about an environmental disaster that is occurring in our wonderful state: the murder of Walker Lake. To be sure, I haven’t read every issue of the magazine so I could be in error for writing that there are no articles. This beautiful sister of Pyramid Lake has dropped 182 feet since the Walker River was grossly over-allocated for crops that need a lot of water upstream. Some water rights have been legally purchased due the efforts of Senator Reid and the Walker Lake Working Group. The Walker Lake Crusaders work hard to keep this travesty in the news. I understand that Nevada Magazine is published by the state and the state seems to be turning a cold shoulder to this desert jewel. How about it? Please publish article about Walker Lake.
I would like to see more diversity in the magazine and especially the Historical Calendar.
Hi Onadette,
Thanks for your message. Can you clarify for me what type of diversity you’re interested in seeing? You can email me at editor@nevadamagazine.com. Thank you for writing!
Megg
Congratulations to Ms. Mueller as the new Managing Editor of Nevada Magazine! I loved the Alien Cowboys on your first issue! I read it cover to cover, not even minding how homesick it made me for Nevada!
Thank you, SuzyKess! We aim to please 🙂 Let us know how we’re doing! And I hope you get back to Nevada for a visit soon!
Just purchased the Nevada Magazine for July & August-we were thrilled to see TJ Browns picture-Rain on the Rails.He is a fine photographer and hope to see more of his work in your magazine. Thanks, Bobbi Stokes