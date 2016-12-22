Letters to the Editor

January/February 2017 Issue



FINE FALLON FIND

You have one fine publication and as a subscriber I thoroughly enjoy it. I have been a resident since 1950. The history of Nevada, particularly mining, has always been of interest. Recently while sorting some memorabilia, I came across this photo and thought it might be useful. — Larry Hall, Sparks

GOOD ADVICE

We enjoyed the photo of your team and you do a great job on the magazine. And to Eric, in particular, as the only fella on staff… Be mighty careful, and watch your step.” — Edith and John Bozman, Baltimore, Md.

SHORT AND SWEET

I’m a subscriber and I loved every page. Thank you for the enjoyment of this magazine. — Jeane Thomas, Lund

TRIP PLANNER

Keep up the excellence with Nevada Magazine. My entire family reads it, then we plan our mini-vacations. — Nevada “Wannabe” Al Minster, Camarillo, Calif.

WE VALUE YOUR INPUT

