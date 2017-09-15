Contact: 775-687-0610 | 855-729-7117 (toll free)

Home » Inside the Magazine » Special Section » 2017 Great Nevada Picture Hunt » Liz-Huntington

Liz-Huntington

Has one comment to “Liz-Huntington”

You can leave a reply or Trackback this post.
  1. Reply
    Meri Coury says: September 15, 2017 at 11:51 am -#1

    I love this! Just enough in frame to tell the story of the love between man & beast, and the detail not too overpowering! Good Black & white without the mushy gray flat imagery many seem to think is acceptable. Nice job!

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Join 234 other subscribers

Categories

Nevada Magazine     |     401 North Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701     |     775-687-0610 - 855-729-7117 (toll free)
Powered by WordPress
%d bloggers like this: