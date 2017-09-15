Home » Inside the Magazine » Special Section » 2017 Great Nevada Picture Hunt » Liz-Huntington
I love this! Just enough in frame to tell the story of the love between man & beast, and the detail not too overpowering! Good Black & white without the mushy gray flat imagery many seem to think is acceptable. Nice job!
