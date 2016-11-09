Sightseeing Around Las Vegas

All text by Louise Doherty. Photos by Louise and Linda Doherty.

This was a mother-daughter trip to Las Vegas… Mom—Louise Doherty— and daughter—Linda Doherty live in New Hampshire, and love to sight see in Nevada. The aim of the trip was to see places they hadn’t visited before. Follow along on their adventure…

Day One

Our biggest objective was Death Valley, but we stayed at the Palace Station and ate breakfast every morning at their Grand Cafe. The food was delicious!

Day Two

We drove early in the morning up I-95 north toward Beatty. We stopped for gas along the way in the Area 51 section. This was such a fun place to take pictures.

Then on to Rhyolite, a gold mining town established in 1905, which today has only a few remnants of its original buildings.

We also visited the Goldwell Open Air Museum, and sat on the Mosaic Couch.

We viewed the Last Supper Sculpture created in 1984 by Belgian artist Albert Szukalski.

We finally arrived at the west entrance to Death Valley National Park.

We were fascinated with the beautiful scenery. We visited sand dunes, saw multicolored mountains, experienced intense heat and visited the original home of the Twenty Mule Team Borax. The borax mine was operated in the late 1800s. Death Valley was the highlight of our week.

Day Three

Friends from New Hampshire—Alice and Dennis Vermette—visited us for a day, and Linda and I couldn’t wait to show them Las Vegas.

We started at Springs Preserve, 180-acres featuring botanical garden and a museum. This photo is Alice and me (Louise).

After Springs Preserve, we showed our company the gorgeous casinos on The Strip.

Linda is with one of the statues at Springs Preserve.

After dark we went downtown to enjoy the canopy show at the Fremont Street Experience, and we saw the dancing dealers at the D Casino.

And afterward, we bid goodbye to our friends.

Day Four

We visited the Mob Museum in downtown.

The Mob Museum tells of organized crime in the USA. I held a gun, and Linda sat in the electric chair. The displays and pictures were outstanding.

Day Five

We drove out I-15 toward California. We stopped in the small town of Goodsprings.

Although Goodsprings has a mining history, which is inactive, the town still has approximately 200 residents.

The Pioneer Saloon was built in 1913 and is one of the oldest saloons in Nevada. We shopped at the General Store, and the storekeeper and the bartender at the saloon were very friendly and gave us the history of the town.

We continued on to Primm, where there are three large casinos and a shopping mall. We were fascinated by the exhibit depicting the history of Bonnie and Clyde. The actual car used with bullet holes is on display. Primm was fun, and interesting to visit.

Day Six

We usually visit Red Rocks but wanting to see different places this trip we went to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park.

The guide at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park gave us a wonderful tour of the historic Sandstone Ranch, established in 1876.

After, we hiked the trails in the mountains behind the ranch and came upon a most pleasant surprise: Lake Harriet. I could have stayed there all day. Simply beautiful.

The next day, we flew back home. It was hard to say goodbye to Nevada…we love to visit!