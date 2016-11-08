Contact: 775-687-0610 | 855-729-7117 (toll free)

Home » Subscribe » Retail Locations

Retail Locations

Nevada Magazine is available at several retail locations in and outside of Nevada. Shop these fine retailers, or check your local bookstores for the magazine. If they don’t have it, let us know, and we’ll help them make it available. You can also subscribe here.

 

7 Eleven

Albertson’s

Barnes & Noble

Bel Air Market

Books A Million

Borders Books & Music

Chevron

Copperfield Books

Costco

CVS

Da Costa Enterprises

DeLauer News Agency

Disticor Direct Retail

Dollar General Stores

Esquire News

Evergreen Market

Fairfield U Save Liquors

Fog City News

Food Source

Food Town

Fort Lewis Exchange

Fred Meyer Store

Frontier Liquor & Sporting Goods

General Store

Grand Sierra Resort

Haggen Foods

Harbor Freight Tools

Harmon’s Market

 Hastings

Hillcrest News

Khourys Marketplace

Liras Supermarket

Macs Smoke Shop

Magazine and Video Corner

Mar Val Food Store

Marcks Brentwood News

Michigan News Agency

Narrow Gauge

New Horizons Book Shop Inc.

News & Tobacco

News at Northgate

Newsbeat

Newsbreak Inc.

Nob Hill Foods

North Side Smoke Shop

Nugget Gift Shop

Nugget Market

Paradies Reno Adventure

Paradies Reno Travel Mart

Pioneer Market

Plaza News Stand

Pokerville Market

Quality Food Center

Raley’s Supermarket

Read N Post

 Rich’s Cigar Store

Ridley’s Food & Drug

Rite Aid

Roy’s Supermarket

S P D IGA Market

Sak N Save Market

Sam’s Club

Save Mart

Scolari’s Food & Drug

Shoshone Market

Sierra Market

Silver Legacy

Smith’s Food & Drug

Sundance Bookstore, Inc

Super Bear Supermarket

Target Store

Tattered Cover

Third Place Books

Top Foods

Traveller Gifts

UCD Bookstore

Valencia News

Village Market

Wal Mart

Walgreens

Winco Foods

 

*Nevada Magazine’s distribution is not necessarily limited to these businesses.

8 comments to “Retail Locations”

You can leave a reply or Trackback this post.
  1. Reply
    COREY says: November 8, 2016 at 7:08 pm -#1

    The retail listing would be much more valuable if it also showed the city location.

  2. Reply
    S. Taylor says: March 4, 2016 at 10:07 am -#1

    Thanks for the reply I will contact her.

  3. Reply
    S. Taylor says: March 3, 2016 at 4:46 pm -#1

    I know where I can get the current issue of your magazine, but I would also like to order the issue with the 80th Anniversary that highlights the Ghostown Adventures

    • Reply
      Megg Mueller says: March 4, 2016 at 9:51 am -#2

      Hi! This year all of our issues will highlight a different ghost town adventure. The series will run throughout our 80th year, so if you need the January/February issue, or the March/April issue, you can contact our circulation manager, Carrie Roussel, at carrie@nevadamagazine.com, or 775-687-0610.

  4. Reply
    Belinda says: January 1, 2016 at 9:46 pm -#1

    hi, could you please tell me where I can find your magazine in Murrieta, Ca 92563 or in Carlsbad, Ca 92008
    Thank you!

  5. Reply
    gary says: December 4, 2015 at 1:11 pm -#1

    Can you tell me where I can find your magazine in the Phoenix, Az area?

Leave a Reply

Email Newsletter

Newsletter Signup

Division of Tourism

Division of Tourism

Partners

250x250_BobsPerformance-3-2015
VisitCarsonValley.org
VisitCarsonValley.org

Follow us on Twitter

Admin

Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Categories

Nevada Magazine     |     401 North Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701     |     775-687-0610 - 855-729-7117 (toll free)
Powered by WordPress
%d bloggers like this: