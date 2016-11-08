Retail Locations
Nevada Magazine is available at several retail locations in and outside of Nevada. Shop these fine retailers, or check your local bookstores for the magazine. If they don’t have it, let us know, and we’ll help them make it available. You can also subscribe here.
|7 Eleven
Albertson’s
Barnes & Noble
Bel Air Market
Books A Million
Borders Books & Music
Chevron
Copperfield Books
Costco
CVS
Da Costa Enterprises
DeLauer News Agency
Disticor Direct Retail
Dollar General Stores
Esquire News
Evergreen Market
Fairfield U Save Liquors
Fog City News
Food Source
Food Town
Fort Lewis Exchange
Fred Meyer Store
Frontier Liquor & Sporting Goods
General Store
Grand Sierra Resort
Haggen Foods
Harbor Freight Tools
Harmon’s Market
|Hastings
Hillcrest News
Khourys Marketplace
Liras Supermarket
Macs Smoke Shop
Magazine and Video Corner
Mar Val Food Store
Marcks Brentwood News
Michigan News Agency
Narrow Gauge
New Horizons Book Shop Inc.
News & Tobacco
News at Northgate
Newsbeat
Newsbreak Inc.
Nob Hill Foods
North Side Smoke Shop
Nugget Gift Shop
Nugget Market
Paradies Reno Adventure
Paradies Reno Travel Mart
Pioneer Market
Plaza News Stand
Pokerville Market
Quality Food Center
Raley’s Supermarket
Read N Post
|Rich’s Cigar Store
Ridley’s Food & Drug
Rite Aid
Roy’s Supermarket
S P D IGA Market
Sak N Save Market
Sam’s Club
Save Mart
Scolari’s Food & Drug
Shoshone Market
Sierra Market
Silver Legacy
Smith’s Food & Drug
Sundance Bookstore, Inc
Super Bear Supermarket
Target Store
Tattered Cover
Third Place Books
Top Foods
Traveller Gifts
UCD Bookstore
Valencia News
Village Market
Wal Mart
Walgreens
Winco Foods
*Nevada Magazine’s distribution is not necessarily limited to these businesses.
The retail listing would be much more valuable if it also showed the city location.
Thanks for the reply I will contact her.
I know where I can get the current issue of your magazine, but I would also like to order the issue with the 80th Anniversary that highlights the Ghostown Adventures
Hi! This year all of our issues will highlight a different ghost town adventure. The series will run throughout our 80th year, so if you need the January/February issue, or the March/April issue, you can contact our circulation manager, Carrie Roussel, at carrie@nevadamagazine.com, or 775-687-0610.
hi, could you please tell me where I can find your magazine in Murrieta, Ca 92563 or in Carlsbad, Ca 92008
Thank you!
Hello Belinda,
Please click this link to see a list of our retail locations. Not all of these locations will carry the magazine in every state, so if you’re still having trouble finding one, please email me at ecachinero@nevadamagazine.com and we’ll get you set up.
Thanks,
Eric
Can you tell me where I can find your magazine in the Phoenix, Az area?
Hi Gary, my spreadsheet shows the Walmart Supercenter at 1825 West Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023 carries Nevada Magazine. Thanks for your interest, and for your patience! ~Carrie