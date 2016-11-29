Historical Book

Historical Nevada Book — $29.95

CELEBRATE NEVADA’S 150TH ANNIVERSARY

ORDER THIS HARDCOVER COFFEE TABLE BOOK FOR YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS & FAMILY TODAY! FEATURES 150 HISTORICAL NEVADA IMAGES.

ORDERING OPTIONS:

• 1-Year Subscription (6 issues), Historical Nevada Book, & Nevada Historical Calendar — $49.95 + $8 Shipping & Handling. ORDER HERE

• 1-Year Subscription & Historical Nevada Book — $39.95 + $6 S&H. ORDER HERE

• Historical Nevada Book (single copy) — $29.95 + $6 S&H. ORDER HERE

NEVADA STATE EMPLOYEE SPECIAL

Nevada state employees can get the Historical Nevada book for $25 by e-mailing carrie@nevadamagazine.com or calling 775-687-0610.

You can also call 775-687-0610 or 855-729-7117 (toll free) to order, or if you have questions about the book.

Book dimensions are 11” wide x 8.5” tall. Click here for a free preview of the book.

TESTIMONIALS

Congratulations on Historical Nevada. What a marvelous collection of historical photos. Selecting historical photographs is a very tedious process and especially to select the right ones from all you have to choose from.

—Marvin Jensen

I recently received my Historical Nevada book I purchased when renewing my Nevada Magazine subscription. THAT is a really nice book!!! So glad I ordered it!! It is a nice hardcover with jacket full of cool historic photos.

—Dianne Phelps