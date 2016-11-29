Historical Book
Historical Nevada Book — $29.95
CELEBRATE NEVADA’S 150TH ANNIVERSARY
ORDER THIS HARDCOVER COFFEE TABLE BOOK FOR YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS & FAMILY TODAY! FEATURES 150 HISTORICAL NEVADA IMAGES.
ORDERING OPTIONS:
• 1-Year Subscription (6 issues), Historical Nevada Book, & Nevada Historical Calendar — $49.95 + $8 Shipping & Handling. ORDER HERE
• 1-Year Subscription & Historical Nevada Book — $39.95 + $6 S&H. ORDER HERE
• Historical Nevada Book (single copy) — $29.95 + $6 S&H. ORDER HERE
NEVADA STATE EMPLOYEE SPECIAL
Nevada state employees can get the Historical Nevada book for $25 by e-mailing carrie@nevadamagazine.com or calling 775-687-0610.
You can also call 775-687-0610 or 855-729-7117 (toll free) to order, or if you have questions about the book.
Book dimensions are 11” wide x 8.5” tall. Click here for a free preview of the book.
TESTIMONIALS
Congratulations on Historical Nevada. What a marvelous collection of historical photos. Selecting historical photographs is a very tedious process and especially to select the right ones from all you have to choose from.
—Marvin Jensen
I recently received my Historical Nevada book I purchased when renewing my Nevada Magazine subscription. THAT is a really nice book!!! So glad I ordered it!! It is a nice hardcover with jacket full of cool historic photos.
—Dianne Phelps
Do any of the maps have the directions to the petroglyphs up by Virginia City?
Thank you Carrie for all of your help. Without a doubt Historical Nevada will make a fantastic gift. It’s an offer so fantastic that I may have to order myself a copy 🙂
You are quite welcome, Cheryl. I give them as gifts myself but treasure my own copy. Let me know if I can be of further assistance! ~Carrie