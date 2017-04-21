Shop
CLICK HERE TO ACCESS ONLINE ORDERING
Ghost Towns & Historic Sites Map
Ghost Towns & Historic Sites Map — $7.99 plus $1 S&H
Nevada Magazine’s Ghost Towns & Historic Sites map is now available! These maps are jam-packed with historical information, color photographs, ghost town trip itineraries, park and territory information, fun facts, and a large state map showing the locations of hundreds of ghost towns. They are printed on water- and tear-resistant Ultra Green paper.
Please click the link above to access ordering. Maps cost $8.99 each (7.99 plus $1 S&H). To order multiple maps, please use promo codes 2NEWMAPS or 3NEWMAPS. To purchase a 1-year sub and a map, use promo code 1YEARNEWMAP (total purchase price $28.94). For questions or concerns please email carrie@nevadamagazine.com or call 775-687-0610.
Nevada Historical Calendar
Our 2017 Historical Calendar is now available! — $14 plus $4 S&H
Nevada history buffs love the annual Nevada Historical Calendar for its fascinating old photos from around the state, plus important dates in Nevada history. For 40 years, we’ve shared the best images, and this year we’ve chosen some incredible photos from our past calendars. The large date boxes offer ample room to write appointments in. Click here for more info.
Historical Nevada Book
CELEBRATE NEVADA’S 150TH ANNIVERSARY
Order this hardcover coffee table book for you and your friends & family today!
Features 150 historical Nevada images. Click here for more info.
18 comments to “Shop”
You can leave a reply or Trackback this post.
Over two months ago I ordered a ghost town map. My credit card bill indicates that it was paid for. I still haven’t received it.
Hi John. I’m sorry to hear that. I have sent your message to our circulation manager Carrie Roussel. She is out of the office today, but she will be in contact with you on Monday. We’ll get you your map!! -Megg
Quick question on Ghost Town maps- What is the size of the map? Poster size or 8 x11?
Hello Lisa,
The maps are poster sized when unfolded, and 4 by 9 when folded.
Please let us know if you have any more questions!
Hi can you get the map and the July/Aug magazine at the Legislative store or do you have to order them here?
Hi Lydia. They sell the map there, but not the magazine. You can get it at retail locations or order it here. Thanks!
Are Matt Carter’s photo’s available for purchase? March/April 2016 issue pg. 18 & 19. we are interested in.
Hello Jon,
You can contact Matt directly by emailing him at mattc@lvactionimages.com
Thanks!
I would like a vintage ghost towns map how can I order one
Hello David,
Unfortunately, we are sold out of ghost town maps. We are, however, working on redesigning and printing new maps. We will be making an announcement with purchasing details in an upcoming issue.
Thanks!
Eric
You used to sell the Great Nevada Notepad. Each page showed different drawings of Nevada scenes, animals, etc. Are they still available?
Hello Tom, I know the notepads you are requesting but we no longer carry them. We will be sure to announce any new items we have available in the magazine. Thank you, Carrie
Hi, got January edition today. Trying to order Ghost Town Map. Can’t find it on web site. Help!
Hi Jim! I’ll email you … sorry for that. They did not get added to our order form, but will be on Monday. – Megg
I had to place two different orders to get two historical calendars. A little bit of a pain as a previous purchaser noted. Especially since my subscription expiration doesn’t coincide with the renewal and purchase of the calendar special. 8 – (
Also, I was planning on using the same credit card, but I received a message that it was a duplicate order and it appeared as though it wouldn’t go through, so I had to use a different cc.
Love, love, love the calendars so it was worth it, but it would be easier if, as the other purchaser noted, we could order more than 1 at a time.
Looking forward to the calendars!
Hi Laurel, So sorry you didn’t see my notes on the calendar web page about using Promo Code 2CALENDARS, 3CALENDARS, or 4CALENDARS to order multiple calendars in one transaction. I, too, wish customers could choose a quantity but the system just doesn’t allow it. Thank you for persevering. We appreciate your purchases and I’m please to say that your calendar purchases have already been relayed to my mailing house so they should arrive within the next two weeks. Happy Holidays, and thank you again for your comments. ~Carrie
I just pre-ordered two historical calendars. It was chore as I had to order them one at a time.
You would sell more calendars if you had a “quantity” column. These calendars make terrific gifts, but I use two in my office showing this month and next month – much faster to look than bring up the computer calendar.
Hi Andrea, Thanks for your comment. My system doesn’t allow for a quantity column, so I have set up codes to purchase multiple calendars at one time. I will update our web pages to include the quantity codes in hopes of making future purchases easier. Sorry you had to muddle through this time, but thanks again for pointing this out. Enjoy the calendars, they should ship this week or next!