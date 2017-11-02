Writer’s Guidelines

Nevada Magazine is the official state tourism magazine. Since the publication first appeared in 1936, readers have relied on Nevada Magazine for informative and entertaining features on the Silver State. Readers are active travelers and Nevada enthusiasts.

QUERIES: We prefer a well-written query or outline with specific story elements before we receive the actual story. Write, e-mail, or call us if you have a story idea that you think might work. Nevada Magazine is produced only six times a year, so stories can take a long time to develop. Please be patient. A sample copy of the magazine is available by request.

See the “Developing Story Ideas” section for a description of the magazine’s topics. Direct queries to the Editor, preferably via e-mail, to editor@nevadamagazine.com.

STORIES/PAYMENT: Stories are accepted on speculation. Most stories range from 500 to 1,500 words. Payment is on publication and varies with article length and quality. We prefer to establish a flat rate of $250 or less with writers if possible. For Web stories published on nevadamagazine.com, we pay a flat rate of $100 or $200 depending on the assignment. Nevada Magazine does not pay expenses (travel costs, etc.). It is important to note that payment could take up to a month after publication to get processed and mailed to the writer.

When your story is tentatively approved for publication, manuscripts should be sent via e-mail. Stories should include a suggested title and byline. Your name, address, phone number(s), and e-mail address should be at the top of the story. Electronic documents and hard-copy stories should be double-spaced.

E-mail stories to Editor at editor@nevadamagazine.com. The editors reserve the right to edit all material.

For printed stories, the magazine buys first North American rights, as well as the right to publish, distribute, archive, and otherwise use the material in whole or in part in print, electronic, or any other media, and for promotional purposes related to Nevada Magazine’s publications and services.

DEVELOPING STORY IDEAS: When developing your ideas, please consider Nevada Magazine’s structure and format. The magazine’s format includes the following:

FEATURES

Any interesting Nevada story that rises to the level of a feature story. These are longer and more in-depth than stories that appear in our Departments. Due to budget constraints, these are usually written in-house.

DEPARTMENTS

Up Front

The latest Nevada news (200 words or less).

Visions

This section emphasizes outstanding photography with extended captions.

City Limits

Features destination stories for Nevada’s larger cities, such as Elko, Tonopah, Fallon, Reno, Las Vegas, etc.

Wide Open

Features destination stories for Nevada’s rural towns and regions.

Cravings

Usually stories centered on food and drink, such as new or interesting restaurants, wine stores, or coffee houses, or chef spotlights. Including a recipe is a nice touch.

Travels

People traveling Nevada sharing their adventures with us.

History

Celebrating the Silver State’s past.

Events & Shows (includes statewide listings of events and shows)

Spotlights: Features (500-1,000 words) on events, shows, or individual performers.

PHOTOS: Nevada Magazine prefers digital photos, but will accept transparencies and prints. Please send photo queries to Art Director Kippy Spilker at kspilker@nevadamagazine.com, or contact Kippy to obtain the Photographer’s Guidelines.

To receive the magazine’s bimonthly Photo Alert, which lists photo needs, e-mail Art Director Kippy Spilker at kspilker@nevadamagazine.com.

CONTACT US

Editor: editor@nevadamagazine.com, 775-687-0602

Fax: 775-687-6159

Mail: Nevada Magazine, 401 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701